Serenthia Nalley, with the Mauldin House, dazzles passers-by with her sign twirling and smiles during Market on Main on Saturday in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hundreds attend the season’s final Market on Main on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in downtown Twin Falls.
According to a
Times-News article, the community event, supporting “dreamers, makers and the shakers,” is meant to give small businesses the space to grow while also providing the community a place to enjoy and find local talent.
PHOTOS: Market on Main wraps up another successful year
Hundreds attend the season's final Market on Main event Saturday in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Rylee Turner, 6, has a snack while she shops with her family during Market on Main on Saturday in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Musician Chase Gwen plays a set during Market on Main on Saturday in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Lori Ward shops around during Market on Main on Saturday in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Families check out the goods during Market on Main on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Like many businesses Clover Creamery entices foot traffic to their brunch during Market on Main on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Robin Crabtree crochets at his booth during Market on Main on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in downtown Twin Falls. More of his work can be found on Instagram "@made.buy.robbie".
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Bailey McCue licks her lollipop while being strolled around by her parents during the last Market on Main event for the year Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in downtown Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
