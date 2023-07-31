EDEN — Forty-four years ago, Dan Willie operated a bookkeeping service that managed service stations and small businesses out of Pocatello, and he remembers one of his accounts being connected to a simple stop along Interstate 84.

Willie saw potential in the two-bay service station in Eden, so when the owner talked about walking away, the opportunity seemed too hard to pass up.

What followed was the beginnings of the Travelers' Oasis Garden of Eden Truck Plaza, now located off the interstate in Jerome County.

That was in 1979, and from there, the brainstorming began. He and his partners focused on ways to increase foot traffic and provide quality customer service.

The original station, Willie recalled, included a detached gift shop that he believed carried more potential if it was closer to the bathrooms. That marked the first expansion.

Then, he said, he removed the service station side and began to create services around the store and a restaurant.

"Breakfast and Burgers," Willie told the Times-News was one of the first restaurants.

The growth continued and developed into a 22,000-square-foot Travelers' Oasis Plaza that offered an escape from the road with a gift shop and restaurants, featuring decor based around a tree, playing off the name "Garden of Eden."

But the brainstorming didn't stop there.

Now, with a sharpened focus on efficiency, the Travelers' Oasis is opening a new 33,000-square-foot building that stands behind the shell of the original location.

Willie refers to the old building as his "home base," the place that launched his company that now includes 31 Oasis Stop N' Go gas stations. The 32nd location will soon open on the Grandview Drive and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls.

But he sees the silver lining in knocking down the old building.

"The way I look at it, I was there for 44 years, that's more than half my life. Yeah, it's going to be sad," Willie told the Times-News. "I'm going to miss that old building, but it's time to go, move on to something new."

Expanding the Oasis

The new Travelers' Oasis brings all the features of the old with added convenience and efficiency.

The expansion includes four additional gas pumps, bringing the total to 16, and the bays are built at a 45-degree angle, to make it more "convenient" for trailers.

"We will have a lot better parking than we ever had," Willie added.

Willie said he also bought 66 acres to the south of the store to expand truck parking.

There's change inside the plaza, too — including the Garden of Grapes, tucked in one corner.

"We have a big variety of wine," he said. "Six-hundred bottles of wine on display, from six different vendors."

He added, "This will be better priced than the whole city of Twin Falls," said Willie, who hopes the Garden of Grapes will become a destination for travelers heading to Boise or Salt Lake City.

The plaza offers a broader selection of snacks and groceries, along with a wide selection of sodas, energy drinks and water.

"We are getting heavier in the groceries," he said, due to more truck drivers and RV travelers eating less in restaurants.

Cinnabon, Sonic and more

But travelers will still find restaurants inside.

Situated in the center of store is Sinful Delights, designed to satisfy every traveler's sweet tooth.

"A place to pig out and not worry about calories," Willie said. "We will have candy apples, caramel apples, lots of flavors of popcorn, cotton candy, and fudge."

The selection of restaurants has expanded as well. The second Cinnabon location in the Twin Falls area, now open, will be one of the few nationally to serve breakfast sandwiches.

Taco Time, Travelers' Oasis Home Cookin, Pizza Hut, Sonic and Krispy Krunchy Chicken also have locations at the store.

Taco Time and Krunchy Chicken are already operating. Pizza Hut is scheduled to open by next week, while Sonic will be the last to open, Willie said.

Additionally, the Travelers' Oasis features automatic ordering kiosks connected to every restaurant, aside from Cinnabon, to ease the ordering process.

"This is the neatest thing of all," he said.

This will allow a family to place a single order from multiple restaurants at one time, with a single receipt.

Not everything needed to change, though.

The iconic tree is still in the store, surrounded by the Garden of Eden, with live and fake plants.

