Fran Malecha has been named president and CEO of Amalgamated Sugar Co. Malecha will take over on July 31.
John McCreedy, the retiring CEO, will serve as an advisor during the transition as he concludes his eight-year tenure.
Malecha's career includes executive positions at Compass Minerals International Inc, a salt and specialty plant nutrition mining and manufacturing company, and at Viterra, a multinational agricultural business.
Malecha holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He further honed his expertise through executive programs at Harvard Business School, including the Agribusiness Program in 2005 and the Global Strategic Management Program in 2011.
Amalgamated Sugar Co. is a grower-owned sugar beet processing business and the second-largest manufacturer of beet sugar in the United States. With over 125 years of history, Amalgamated Sugar produces sugar from sugarbeets grown by more than 700 cooperative members across more than 180,000 acres in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.