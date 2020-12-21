Business is good at Buster's: Hollister restaurant adapts to pandemic and keeps drawing diners

HOLLISTER — Buster’s was pretty much bustling.
People started trickling in and exchanging hellos a bit before noon on Friday. The comforting smell of french fries filled the small, wood-walled room. At Buster’s Restaurant and Saloon in Hollister, halfway between Twin Falls and Jackpot, everything felt surprisingly normal.
Relatively speaking, business is normal here.
The COVID-19 pandemic has, in many cases, wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry. Buster’s hasn’t been entirely immune — the restaurant closed for seven weeks earlier in the pandemic and would have struggled to reopen without a $10,000 Idaho Rebound small business grant.
“We lost a lot of Jackpot business,” Buster’s owner and chef Buster Day said. “So that has affected us.”
Day added that Canada’s lockdown has meant a lot fewer snowbirds driving south on U.S. Highway 93 this year, too. But even with fewer gamblers and snowbirds, Buster’s has found ways to keep business steady.
“We thought outside the box,” Day said. “Everything’s going to start gearing back up.”
The same every time
Day opened Buster’s back in 2014 after working as a trucker for 25 years. He’d only ever cooked for his family before buying the place.
His goal for the restaurant is simple.
“I want you to feel like you’re sitting around your mom’s table,” Day said.
Buster’s seems to achieve that feeling. While a lot of business comes from people simply driving through and pulling over on a whim, the restaurant has intensely loyal Magic Valley and trucker customers.
“It’s nice when you know probably 50% of your clientele on a given day,” Day said. “It’s kind of like ‘Cheers’.”
Day noted that sometimes Buster’s staff will see a customer park outside, and before the guy even walks in the door, they’ll have his favorite beer waiting for him at the bar. People appreciate those little things, Day said.
The quality of the food is a big draw too. Buster’s makes a lot of its food in-house. Day said it feels good every time someone says, “That’s the best meal I’ve ever had.”
“We had an old guy sitting over here in the corner a month or so ago,” Day said. “And he said, ‘You know what? That’s the best steak I’ve ever had in my life.’ And I said, ‘You’re like 80!’”
Consistency is key, too. Day wants everyone to have the exact same experience every time they come in.
“I know if I get something it’ll be made right,” customer Chuck Todd said. “(Buster) does a good job.”
Todd Clark came to Buster’s for the first time last week. On Friday, he brought a bunch of people to the restaurant with him — he’d been telling them about it the last few days, he said.
Loyalty and word-of-mouth are big in the small-town restaurant business, Day said. But he’s also made some changes recently that have helped the establishment weather the pandemic.
Buster’s added a 25-space RV park last year. He said he’s surprised no previous owner of the place thought to do it. And Day also redirected some of his advertising during the pandemic, which has brought in more locals.
The growth of the local crowd, due to those advertising changes, has been a big boost. People have wanted to get out of the house, Day said, so they’re coming down to Hollister for a break.
“We’re a destination,” he said. “People don’t have to put up with the in-town crowd.”
That increase in Magic Valley customers will likely remain strong even as the snowbirds and gamblers start coming back, Day said. Business after the pandemic should be even better.
