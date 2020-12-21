Business is good at Buster's: Hollister restaurant adapts to pandemic and keeps drawing diners

His goal for the restaurant is simple.

“I want you to feel like you’re sitting around your mom’s table,” Day said.

Buster’s seems to achieve that feeling. While a lot of business comes from people simply driving through and pulling over on a whim, the restaurant has intensely loyal Magic Valley and trucker customers.

“It’s nice when you know probably 50% of your clientele on a given day,” Day said. “It’s kind of like ‘Cheers’.”

Day noted that sometimes Buster’s staff will see a customer park outside, and before the guy even walks in the door, they’ll have his favorite beer waiting for him at the bar. People appreciate those little things, Day said.

The quality of the food is a big draw too. Buster’s makes a lot of its food in-house. Day said it feels good every time someone says, “That’s the best meal I’ve ever had.”

“We had an old guy sitting over here in the corner a month or so ago,” Day said. “And he said, ‘You know what? That’s the best steak I’ve ever had in my life.’ And I said, ‘You’re like 80!’”

Consistency is key, too. Day wants everyone to have the exact same experience every time they come in.