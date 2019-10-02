{{featured_button_text}}
Syrah Burton

Burton

 COURTESY OF SYRAH BURTON

RUPERT — The Mrs. Idaho America Pageant will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S., Nampa. This years event will feature both the Mrs. and Miss contestants competing together on the same stage.

Syrah Burton has been selected as Mrs. Mini-Cassia to compete for the 2020 Mrs. Idaho America title. As a Mrs. delegate, she will compete with several other married women from across the state.

The delegates will compete for a $10,000 prize package and the opportunity to represent Idaho at the national Mrs. America Pageant. Areas of competition will include personal interview, physical fitness and evening wear. In addition to the overall winner, ladies who excel in community service, professional careers and the state costume competition will be recognized.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Burton is married to Gerald Burton. Together, they have six children and two grandchildren. She is a volunteer victims advocate for Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter. As a survivor of domestic abuse, Burton has dedicated her life to helping victims safely reclaim their lives and to educating the community on the many types of domestic violence.

To purchase tickets, go to http://bit.ly/2moIdru and use the promo code SYRAH. Tickets will also be available at the door but will cost more.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments