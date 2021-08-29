McKinley Fillmore, 8, gives her 4-H swine a drink from a garden hose Aug. 20 at her home in Clover. McKinley prefers hogs to goats. She says goats stink.
Hannah Fillmore, 10, is all smiles as she leads her goat around the arena during a 4-H meetup July 8 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
BMI Country Award-winning singer Granger Smith, featuring his redneck alter ego, Earl Dibbles Jr., will perform Sept. 5 in the Shouse Arena. Opening for Smith will be special guests The Powell Brothers.
Seth Hardwick stands in his boots on the platform next to the chute Aug. 30, 2018, during the Stampede PRCA Rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
Dru Melvin misses his steer during the steer wrestling competition Aug. 30, 2018, during the Stampede PRCA Rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
Kash Wilson, of Gooding, walks back after his 80 point bareback bronc ride on Aug. 30, 2018, during the Stampede PRCA Rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
Funnyman Keith Isley returns this year to the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair.
Rodeo announcer Will Rasmussen pauses for a photo Sept.2, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
Teenagers tackle a Ninja Nation Challenge obstacle course at the Jackson Hole Rodeo.
Kaara Williams, 3, feeds a sheep at the petting zoo Sept. 1, 2017, at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
Keisha Capps, 17, pauses for a photo Sept. 2, 2020, inside Donut Delights at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
A Mighty Thomas Carnival employee sets up stuffed animals Aug. 26, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
The Eh Capa Riders will demonstrate their horsemanship skills nightly during the Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
The 10-year-old calls them “Hannah’s Happy Hoppers” and has created a Facebook page for them on which she posts videos of herself talking to and about the furry 4-H animals.{span class=”print_trim”}
Hannah and her 8-year-old sister, McKinley, raise rabbits, pigs and goats at the Fillmore family farm at Clover, a small community south of Filer just over the High Line Canal. They also take on other 4-H projects such as food science, cake decorating and sewing.
This is the two sisters’ first year competing at the Twin Falls County Fair. Hannah has competed in other fairs, while McKinley recently graduated from “Clover Bud” status to 4-H.
The animal projects are a huge commitment for not only the girls but their parents, Jaysa and Richard Fillmore. But they don’t look at it that way.
“They have really learned responsibility with financial management and budgeting with their projects this year,” said their mother, who teaches agriculture at the College of Southern Idaho.{span class=”print_trim”}
The benefits of 4-H are not lost on the girls. They opened separate checking accounts to track their costs and income.
“I like raising animals,” Hannah said. “It’s super fun and good for learning responsibilities and budgeting.”
Teresa Tverdy coordinates the county’s 4-H program and is responsible for training and supervising volunteer leaders and 4-H members. She helps develop the 4-H programming for youth and families.
“4-H isn’t just about animals — it’s about life skills,” Teresa Tverdy told the Times-News. “Kids come out of 4-H with more common sense. I think they have more of a headstart over those who don’t participate.
“It’s training for life.”
More than 600 4-H members will show their projects at the fair this year. To complete 4-H projects, participants must show their animals in a public setting, Tverdy said. The county fair is the perfect venue.{span class=”print_trim”}
Animal barns are along the north edge of the fairgrounds, beginning with the beef and dairy barn in the northeast corner. The barns open to the public at 7 a.m. each day when the fair gates open.
Hannah Fillmore, 10, snuggles with one of her bunnies Aug. 20 while describing her rabbit business. Hannah and her sister, McKinley, are pitting their rabbits, pigs and goats against other 4-H animals at the Twin Falls County Fair. They are also competing in food science, cake decorating and sewing at the fair, which starts Wednesday.
Bentley Parish, 15, center, keeps goats at bay July 8 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer. The 4-H group met at the animal barn to practice showing their goats prior to the fair, which starts Wednesday.
