Hannah Fillmore loves her bunnies.

The 10-year-old calls them “Hannah’s Happy Hoppers” and has created a Facebook page for them on which she posts videos of herself talking to and about the furry 4-H animals.{span class=”print_trim”}

Hannah and her 8-year-old sister, McKinley, raise rabbits, pigs and goats at the Fillmore family farm at Clover, a small community south of Filer just over the High Line Canal. They also take on other 4-H projects such as food science, cake decorating and sewing.

This is the two sisters’ first year competing at the Twin Falls County Fair. Hannah has competed in other fairs, while McKinley recently graduated from “Clover Bud” status to 4-H.

The animal projects are a huge commitment for not only the girls but their parents, Jaysa and Richard Fillmore. But they don’t look at it that way.

“We aren’t really raising animals,” Jaysa Fillmore said. “We’re raising kids.”

‘Training for life’

The girls attend Filer Elementary School, where McKinley is in the fourth grade and Hannah the fifth.

“They have really learned responsibility with financial management and budgeting with their projects this year,” said their mother, who teaches agriculture at the College of Southern Idaho.{span class=”print_trim”}

The benefits of 4-H are not lost on the girls. They opened separate checking accounts to track their costs and income.

“I like raising animals,” Hannah said. “It’s super fun and good for learning responsibilities and budgeting.”

Teresa Tverdy coordinates the county’s 4-H program and is responsible for training and supervising volunteer leaders and 4-H members. She helps develop the 4-H programming for youth and families.

“4-H isn’t just about animals — it’s about life skills,” Teresa Tverdy told the Times-News. “Kids come out of 4-H with more common sense. I think they have more of a headstart over those who don’t participate.

“It’s training for life.”

More than 600 4-H members will show their projects at the fair this year. To complete 4-H projects, participants must show their animals in a public setting, Tverdy said. The county fair is the perfect venue.{span class=”print_trim”}

Animal barns are along the north edge of the fairgrounds, beginning with the beef and dairy barn in the northeast corner. The barns open to the public at 7 a.m. each day when the fair gates open.

