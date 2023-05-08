Escaped debris burning is the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Idaho.

Nearly 80% of the fires already suppressed by the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) so far this season were human-caused and preventable.

To help curb unwanted human-caused fires, Idaho’s closed fire season begins on May 10 and runs through October 20. Idahoans burning outside city limits must obtain a free state fire burn permit from IDL before burning debris.

“The burn permit system reduces the number of false alarms and allows fire crews to respond only when truly needed," said IDL Director Dustin Miller in a press release. "Having a burn permit on record means fire managers can also respond more quickly to fires that escape. Obtaining a free burn permit can also potentially reduce the liability of the burner if their fire escapes.”

The burn permit is free of charge, good for 10 days, and can be obtained online at burnpermits.idaho.gov. Permits issued through the self-service website are available seven days a week and are immediately issued and valid. A permit may also be issued by calling or visiting an IDL office, phone numbers and addresses can be found at www.idl.idaho.gov/about-us/supervisory-areas/.

Permits are not required for recreational campfires.

When burning, IDL encourages the public to follow these general burning guidelines:

Obtain required permits for your location — when in doubt check with local fire officials.

Burn only allowed materials.

A responsible adult is required by law to be in attendance until the fire is out (cool to the touch).

Clear all flammable material and vegetation within 10 feet of the outer edge of the pile.

Keep a water supply and shovel close to the burning site.

If it’s windy and the surrounding vegetation is dry, it may be best to wait and burn debris another day.

Keep your pile at a manageable size, adding debris slowly as the pile burns down.

Look around. Choose a safe site for burning away from power lines, and overhanging limbs, and not within 25 feet of buildings, vehicles or equipment.

Find more information about fire prevention and burning safely at www.idl.idaho.gov/fire-management.