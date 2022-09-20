Burley's Riverside Resort owners to open new pizza restaurant in October

BURLEY — The owners of The Boathouse, Allen and Sabrina Alt, are opening a new pizza restaurant, Portside Pizza & Pub, in October at the Riverside Resort, 197 U.S. Highway 30, west of Burley.

Portside Pizza & Pub will hold a soft opening on Oct. 12 with free pizza for fire and police department personnel along with school and hospital staff, so the community can try out the pizza.

The restaurant will specialize in thin crust and Napoleon pizza dough styles and the menu will also include Stromboli, calzones, pasta, garlic knots, steamed mussels and more.

Portside Pizza will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday through Monday, with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

The Alts moved to Idaho in 2021 and began developing 11 waterfront acres. The resort, which now has two restaurants, both with full bars, boat, kayak and jet ski rents and 100 RV hook-up sites, according to a press release.

The couple has partnered with KOA and expects to be a full-fledged KOA RV by summer 2023.

Allen served for 30 years in the U.S. Navy and retired as a master chef. Sabrina says her best job is as a mother to the couple’s twin boys. She’s also an engineer, real estate broker and real estate attorney and was named Orange County, California’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2009.

As of Oct. 12, the non-smoking restaurant will welcome all ages and they will continue with their cornhole tournaments on the lawn.

A grand opening will be held on Oct. 15 with a Campfire and Cocktails event. There will be two bands playing, one inside and one outside.

The pizza restaurant, which includes a canoe on the ceiling, will serve hand-tossed, thin-crust New York-style pizza with classic toppings and some surprise toppings and custom pizza recipes to choose from, accompanied by a mix of island music, 80s rock music and country music.