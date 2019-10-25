{{featured_button_text}}
CANYON COUNTY — A Burley woman was injured in a fatal three-vehicle crash near Middleton on Thursday.

Tesia L. Hyde, 32, was driving a 2016 Jeep Patriot west on Galloway Road when she failed to stop at a stop sign at Old Highway 30, according to the Idaho State Police.

The Jeep was struck by a 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Ramon Aispuro Silva, 20, Nampa, which was traveling north on Old Highway 30.

The impact sent the Jeep off the road.

Then, the Toyota was struck by a southbound 2018 Ram 350 pickup hauling a trailer loaded with cattle, driven by Louis M. Higby, 67, of Payette.

Those vehicles also left the roadway.

Aispuro Silva was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hyde was taken by ambulance to West Valley Medical Center, Caldwell. Higby's passenger, Jo Ann Higby, 58, of Payette, was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

