JEROME — A Burley woman was taken to the hospital after police say she got out of the pickup truck she was driving on Interstate 84 — while it was still moving.
Idaho State Police responded to the crash around 12:48 a.m. Monday at milepost 168 in Jerome. Maribel Villeda, 33, of Burley, was driving east on I-84 in a 2006 Ford F-150. Also in the vehicle was passenger Aguilar-Romero Cruz Lorenzo, 26, of Mexico.
Sergio Ramirez Cornejo, 21, of King Hill, was driving behind the Ford F-150 in a 2000 Freightliner commercial vehicle pulling a trailer. Police don't know why, but Villeda got out of the pickup on driver's side while it was still moving. Ramirez Cornejo swerved to avoid hitting her while she was in the roadway. His Freightliner struck the rear of the Ford F-150, and the pickup stopped in the lane of travel. The commercial vehicle came to rest in the median.
Villeda was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. She and her passenger were not wearing seat belts, ISP said. Ramirez Cornejo was wearing a seat belt.
The roadway was blocked for approximately four hours. The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Idaho Transportation Department, Jerome Police Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Magic Valley Paramedics.
As of 11 a.m. Monday, Villeda was in "fair" condition, a hospital administrator said.
