Burley woman, 3 boys escape garage fire without injuries

BURLEY — A local family escaped harm Sunday after a fire broke out in the garage of their home, a blaze that required nearly 30 firefighters from two agencies.

Burley Fire Department Captain Ryan Taylor said firefighters were dispatched at 5:25 p.m. to a home on 150 East, where an adult female and three boys all escaped unharmed along with a couple of dogs and a cat.

“The three boys were in the garage at the time working on snowmobiles,” Taylor said.

The boys, ages unknown, told their mother the fire was started by a portable heater with fuel bottles on the side, Taylor said.

“We didn’t find anything else that would have changed that assumption,” he said.

When firefighters arrived, Taylor said the garage was fully engulfed in flames along with a nearby pickup truck.

The boys were unable to get back inside the house but had exited the garage and were in the yard when the mother found them, he said.

Firefighters began attacking the flames and pushing the fire away from the home, which sustained smoke and water damage. The family, which was displaced, is being assisted by the Burley Fire Burnout Fund.

“They had family living nearby,” Taylor said.

The firefighters remained on scene until 8:45 p.m. to mop up and put out smoldering insulation in the ceiling.

“We didn’t want it to rekindle and have to come back at night,” Taylor said.

The Burley Fire Department sent out three engines, a water tender and 23 firefighters. The Declo Fire Department assisted with two trucks and six firefighters.