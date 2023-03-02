BURLEY — A defense attorney for a Rupert man charged with vehicular manslaughter has asked for a continuance.

The trial for Jacob Michael Goffinet, who is also charged with a felony count of aggravated driving under the influence, was to begin this week.

Goffinet was charged in July 2022 after a one-vehicle crash on April 30, 2022, at Land Ranch Road and 100 West, northeast of Oakley, where his passenger, Shelbbi Bean, 29, died at the scene.

At the time of the crash, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell told the Times-News that Goffinet was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for his injuries.

According to court records, Goffinet submitted two blood-alcohol tests at the hospital; blood-alcohol levels came back at 0.201 percent and 0.197 percent, more than double the legal limit in Idaho.

Warrell said that Goffinet failed to stop at a stop sign. His vehicle struck the road’s shoulder and flew into the air and over a small stream.

Goffinet’s attorney asked for the continuance because older cases were set for trial at the same time and date.

The court has not reset the trial date yet, according to records.