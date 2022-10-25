Burley tech company named No. 1 fastest growing in Idaho

BURLEY — A tech startup that began in a car dealership has quickly become the number one fastest growing company in Idaho.

Lease End is a digital financial tool that lets people explore their options at the end of an automotive lease.

Brandon Williams, CEO and co-founder of Lease End said his company is releasing millions of dollars of equity back to consumers, rather than sending the car down the road, Lease End negotiates the buyout of their lease, letting them retain the equity of that vehicle.

"We’ve helped thousands of people exit their lease," Williams said. "We like to look at it as unlocking equity that the dealership would have taken back and kept for themselves."

"People need to know that at the end of their lease they have options," Williams said. "They don’t need to go back to the dealer, and we want to provide them with those options."

After launching in 2021, this year Lease End was listed as #171 on the Inc. 5000. Inc., a business and economics magazine, has been compiling its list of fastest growing businesses since 1982.

Headquartered in Burley with offices in Twin Falls and Lehi, Utah, Lease End has grown to employ 100 people.

In Twin Falls, the sales team has recently had to move into larger offices to accommodate all the new positions.

According to Williams, Lease End is growing 400% year over year. The company has been profitable from day one.

"From a business standpoint, we’re able to do some things that (for) most of the world, it’s very difficult to do...,” Williams said.

Williams grew up in Idaho, graduated from Burley High School. Prior to returning to Idaho in 2015, Williams had been working in tech in Utah for years, developing and selling high-profile companies.

“Between leaving Idaho right after high school and being back here 25 years later, it feels good to be home,” Williams said.

Williams returned to Burley in 2015 from Utah to be involved in the family’s automotive business, Silver Creek Ford in Hailey.

He started tinkering on a financial product in 2018 and fine-tuned the project while looking for ways to increase market share for the family dealership.

“There’s over three million people a year who are coming out of a lease,” Williams said. “And being in the dealership world you know that ending your lease is confusing, and its sometimes difficult, and sometimes not very transparent, and a lot of people aren't really sure what’s going on at the end of the lease. So the combination of all that came together.”

Williams began building the product in 2018 and tinkered to get it tested and proved the concept for a number of years.

“Let’s experiment with marketing to people coming out of a lease, and making it super easy and transparent and convenient," Williams said. "And to be able to do this from the comfort of wherever they like to transact and do business — from their home, from their office, from their car."

Lease End spun away from the dealership in February 2021.

Williams said developing tech in Idaho is a little different than the silicon slope.

“Our advisors and trusted friends told us to pull this off we really need to move to San Francisco or be in the silicon slope of the Utah Valley," Williams said. "And we said 'no, we’re going to to do this in Burley.'"

After Covid hit, much of the world went to remote work. Williams said it showed that some of the location barriers were ready to be broken down.

“There’s some really smart people in Idaho and we feel lucky enough to have a company to where now people don’t have to leave,” Williams said. “I had to leave — or at least I thought I had to leave — and go do something different and find a life for myself outside of Burley. But we have tech jobs in Burley now."

Idaho has grown, and some of the new people in the state are remote-working for tech, and Williams said he wants people to know that now there’s a local tech company that they could work for as well.

“We want to use Lease End to put Idaho on the map as far as a tech community,” Williams said.