Burley school alumni creates time capsule

BURLEY — The Class of 1957 presented a time capsule to the graduating class of 2032 — along with a challenge to chronicle their lives in a similar manner and present both to the school’s seniors in 2097.

Burley High School alum Gene Allen, 83, of St. Paul, Minnesota, said the class had 164 members and 123 of them graduated. Seventy-six are alive today.

Some of them stayed close to home becoming business owners, town mayors or adding their craftsmanship to the construction of the buildings that would make up Mini-Cassia. Others would follow their careers across the country as they married, had families and eventually retired from work.

“One of the big things we learned during our lives is that when you are a high school senior you don’t have a clue what will happen in your career, lives or what hobbies you’ll develop. Life is going to take you on a whirl,” Allen said, who grew up as a “shy kid on a farm” and went onto become a professor and dean at a college, who delivered 600 speeches.

The time capsule contains two bound volumes that includes classmate memoirs, life updates published for reunion bulletins, trivia, photos, obituaries and snapshots of what life was like in the year they left high school.

It also has a letter addressed to the 2032 seniors asking them to complete a similar project and present both capsules to the future students.

“We hope you may learn from the diversity of our individual and collective experiences as you begin a similar journey,” the letter reads.

The time capsule containing the letter is sealed but copies of the bound volumes is available at the school and at the Burley Public Library. People who want to buy copies can request them from the Burley Reminder at 208-878-2233.

The 1957 classmates decided a couple of years ago to compile the capsule in lieu of a 65-year reunion.

“It was fascinating to hear their stories,” Burley High School Principal Levi Power said. “They talked about some of the silly things they did in school and where their hang-out places were.”

The group, which was the first class to spend a full year in the old Burley High School on the corner of Parke Avenue and 16th Street, which is now the College of Southern Idaho building, were given a tour of the current high school.

Power said he is not aware of another time capsule ever being presented to the school.

“It is really cool,” Power said.

The classmates, who were born at the beginning of WWII, endured a fearful era when polio loomed, closing the Burley pool and garnering stern commands from parents about swimming in irrigation ditches due to fear of contracting the disease, according the books.

The class also witnessed outhouses fade away, communal washtubs replaced with bathtubs and showers, the rise of commercial airlines, big box stores replacing mom and pop shops and the construction of the interstate road system that connected the country along with space travel.

“Space travel was in the comics,” the book says.

In 1957, there was no Amazon, hand calculators, toaster ovens or microwaves and technology had not yet spurred social media.

Burley Public Librarian Tayce Robinson said the books have great historical significance.

“They are actually very fascinating to read,” Robinson said.