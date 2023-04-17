Residents within the city of Burley and north Burley in Minidoka County will vote on a Burley Public Library levy, and Burley voters will select a highway district commissioner in the May 16 election.

The library will ask voters to approve a two-year levy for $350,000 each year, an increase of $72,720 per year over the levy approved in 2021.

The estimated annual cost for taxpayers is $21.88 per $100,000 assessed tax value. The levy would provide 61% of the operating funds for the library.

The levy would be used to create an improved patron experience by providing access to other member libraries that share materials, purchasing software and equipment, purchasing e-books, audio and visual materials, pay for a program librarian, librarians and support staff salaries, maintenance and a contracted internet technician, along with salaries for junior resource interns.

Two candidates, Michael Glen Searle and Gaylen Smyer, have filed for the Burley Highway District commissioner seat in Sub District 3.