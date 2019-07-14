WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mark Hanzel of Burley has been sworn in as a member of the Foreign Agriculture Service, assigned to the ATO in Shanghai. Foreign Agricultural Service Administrator Ken Isley administered the oath of office to 12 U.S. Department of Agriculture employees who will serve American agriculture around the globe in their new positions.
Hanzel will begin his career as an agricultural attaché at the U.S. embassy in Shanghai where he will monitor and report on global agricultural production and trade, identify export opportunities, enhance food security and support U.S. foreign policy objectives.
“The FAS Foreign Service Corps is the face and voice of U.S. agriculture around the world, serving at more than 90 embassies and missions covering more than 170 countries,” Isley said in a statement. “I congratulate this new crop of officers who have been through a rigorous selection and training process and proven themselves ready to take on the challenge of protecting and advancing the interests of American agriculture in an increasingly competitive global environment.”
For more information, go to fas.usda.gov.
