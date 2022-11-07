Burley man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth

POCATELLO — Manuel Curiel Jr., 37, of Burley was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.

According to court records, Curiel was arrested Jan. 21, 2020, after detectives with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his residence.

Detectives observed three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine and two firearms in the camping trailer where Curiel lived. Text messages showing that Curiel was engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine were later located on Curiel’s cell phone.

On June 15, 2022, a federal jury sitting in Pocatello convicted Curiel of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Curiel was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye. Nye also ordered Curiel to serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

Hurwit commended the cooperative efforts of the sheriff's office and Idaho State Police, which led to the charges.