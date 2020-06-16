Burley man dies in motorcycle crash near Murtaugh
Burley man dies in motorcycle crash near Murtaugh

Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

MURTAUGH — A Burley man died in a motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 30 Monday evening, Idaho State Police said.

Joel A. Tibbets, 50, was driving a 1993 Honda motorcycle east on U.S. 30 at 5:38 p.m. when he attempted to pass a vehicle on the right shoulder near milemarker 236, west of Murtaugh, ISP said.

Tibbets lost control and was separated from the motorcycle, ISP said. He died at the scene.

He as wearing a helmet, ISP said.

Eastbound U.S. 30 was blocked for about 30 minutes, ISP said.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Kimberly/Hansen Police Department, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Magic Valley Paramedics, the Rock Creek Fire Department and the Twin Falls County Coroner's Office.

