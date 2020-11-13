Burley man dies in I-86 crash after truck hits ice

AMERICAN FALLS — A Burley man was killed Friday when his truck hit a patch of ice and went into the median of Interstate 86 near American Falls.

Kent Gwilliam, 68, was westbound on I-86 in a 2008 Kenworth truck pulling a single trailer when he hit a patch of ice at 11:12 a.m. at milepost 33, about 5 miles west of American Falls.

The truck went off the left shoulder and continued across the median, coming to rest in the eastbound lanes, Idaho State Police said. Gwilliam was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Next of kin has been notified.

The eastbound lanes were blocked for about four hours.

