Burley man charged with second-degree kidnapping

BURLEY — A local man is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping after police said he physically picked up a woman he’d been in a relationship with and forced her into his car.

Victoriano (Victor) Diaz Garcia, 25, is also charged with misdemeanor counts of battery, resisting or obstructing officers and providing false information.

According to court records, police were called to Railroad and Albion avenues on Aug. 16 for a report that a man was forcing a female into a gray car.

Police found Diaz Garcia hiding behind a trash can at 321 E. 8th St. and he attempted to walk away after police told him to stop.

The woman said she had purchased items from a store on Railroad Avenue and was walking out when Diaz Garcia blocked her car with his car. She said he grabbed her and picked her up against her will and placed her inside his car.

The woman’s friend tried to grab the woman and drag her out of the vehicle and, after she intervened, Diaz Garcia left on foot, leaving his car there.

Another man also witnessed the incident.

The woman said she had been in a relationship with Diaz Garcia and had moved out of their shared residence on Aug. 13. She told police she was hiding from him the location of where she was staying.

Diaz Garcia pleaded not guilty to the charges and a preliminary hearing is set at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.

