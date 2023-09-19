A Burley man faces vehicular manslaughter charges after running over and killing his friend in the early morning hours Saturday near Hazelton, police say.

Braxton Streling, 20, told Jerome County deputies that he was intoxicated at about 4 p.m. when he began to drive in reverse doing “donuts” when his friend, Peyton Walton, 20, was outside the car near 2500 E. 1200 S. in Hazelton. At one point, he thought he had high-centered the vehicle and had to go forward to get unstuck.

The complaint against Streling alleges he was operating the vehicle recklessly.

Jerome County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Walton’s body appeared to have been run over.

Streling said he fell asleep in his car and he woke up to the car being partially in a cornfield and two law enforcement officers pulling him out of the vehicle.

The two had stopped the car near the cornfield because Walton said he wanted to run through it, Streling said.

He also said the two had left the campsite to smoke marijuana at Streling’s home, and told deputies that he was intoxicated, records say.

He is being held on a $15,000 bond and a Sept. 28 preliminary hearing has been set.