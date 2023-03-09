BURLEY — A local man has been charged with multiple felonies after police say he raped a woman while holding a knife to her neck.

Roberto M. Dominguez, 37, is facing felony counts of rape by force or violence, penetration by use of a foreign object, intimidating a witness, domestic violence battery and a misdemeanor charge of violating a court order for no contact, according to court documents.

The woman reported the rape to law enforcement on Feb. 21, according to police, saying the incident occurred the previous night. She told police Dominguez became upset after coming to her house to talk and hit her with a closed fist on the head and side of her body.

Detectives noted visible marks on her face, arms and neck, according to the documents.

Dominguez used the handle of a closed butterfly knife and later held the blade to the back of her neck during the rape, the woman told police. He threatened to kill her if she reported the incident, according to records.

Dominguez was arrested at his Burley home and admitted going to the woman’s home but denied any physical altercation, police say.

He told police the woman was “drinking and beating herself up,” according to court records.

He denied having sex with her or causing her injuries.

Dominguez has pleaded not guilty to a charge of violating a no-contact order. A preliminary hearing and motion to reduce the $250,000 bond is set for March 17 in Cassia County Magistrate Court.