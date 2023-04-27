A Burley man apparently drowned Saturday when he slipped and fell in a canal near Hazelton, police say.

The body of James Gallegos, 62, was discovered that afternoon southeast of Hazelton, Jerome County Sheriff George Oppedyk said. After falling into the cold canal water, he apparently couldn’t climb out due to the canal’s high concrete sides.

Oppedyk said the body wasn't in the canal long before it was discovered.

No foul play is suspected although autopsy results haven’t been received yet, he said.