Burley house fire

The Burley Fire Department said a Friday house fire was likely started by a bathroom fan.

 COURTESY BURLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

BURLEY — A house fire Friday was likely sparked by a bathroom fan, Burley fire officials said.

The Burley Fire Department was called to the fire at 718 Miller Ave. at 10:05 a.m., the department said in a Facebook post. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the home's attic above the bathroom.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire but stayed on scene for about an hour and a half to extinguish hot spots.

Three engines and two ladder trucks with a total of 11 firefighters and a chief responded. No injuries were reported. Cassia County medics and sheriffs deputies also responded.

The family of two is being assisted by the Burley Fire Burnout Fund.

