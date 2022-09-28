Burley High School's Class of 1952 reminisces about high school 70 years ago

BURLEY — Seventy years after crossing the stage to receive their diplomas — more than a dozen members of the Burley High School Class of 1952 reunited with plenty of hugs and smiles.

The group met at the Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center on Sept. 24, 2022, for lunch and to reminisce over memorabilia.

Arthur Dummer, who helped organize the Bobcat reunion, said the group included a husband and wife, Max and Darlene Banner who both graduated with the class.

Max Banner said after graduation he went on to become the father of modern dentistry in Burley.

In 1952 the school ushered out 125 graduates.

“There have been a lot of things that have gone on since then,” Gordon Luke, class member, who still lives in Burley, said.

That means a lot of reminiscing and catching up on classmates’ lives, he said.

“The things I remember most about being a student at Burley are being in student government, being a flag twirler and playing bass in the orchestra,” Sarahann Hutchison Christensen of Alta, Wyoming, said.