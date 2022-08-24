 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Burley Family History Center extends hours

  • 0
Remodeling

Burley Family History Center

 COURTESY OF BURLEY FAMILY HISTORY CENTER

BURLEY — The Family History Center, 224 E. 14th St., will extend its hours starting Sept. 6.

Tuesday hours will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., which will allow more people to attend after work.

Starting on Sept. 9, the center will open at 10 a.m. with youth consultants serving on the shift along with adults.

Kids Classes will resume in September for youth ages 3-10.

Check out the center's Facebook page or website for more information on classes or call the center at 208-878-7286.

Everyone is welcome.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas drought forcing many cattle farmers to sell off livestock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News