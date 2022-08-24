Burley Family History Center extends hours

BURLEY — The Family History Center, 224 E. 14th St., will extend its hours starting Sept. 6.

Tuesday hours will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., which will allow more people to attend after work.

Starting on Sept. 9, the center will open at 10 a.m. with youth consultants serving on the shift along with adults.

Kids Classes will resume in September for youth ages 3-10.

Check out the center's Facebook page or website for more information on classes or call the center at 208-878-7286.

Everyone is welcome.