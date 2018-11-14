BURLEY — The Family History Center, 224 E. 14th St., is closed for remodeling until renovations are completed around the first of the year. The renovations will include a new interior, Discovery Center, recording room and family experience room.
In the Discovery Center you can:
- Learn how you are related to famous people
- Learn about the meaning of your name, what happened the year you were born, and other fun facts
While classes at the center are canceled until the renovations are completed, webinars are available at https://familysearch.org/wiki/en/Family_History_Library under Classes and Online Webinars. You can take part by asking questions of the presenter and others who are participating from around the world.
