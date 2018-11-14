Try 1 month for 99¢
Remodeling

Burley Family History Center

 COURTESY OF BURLEY FAMILY HISTORY CENTER

BURLEY — The Family History Center, 224 E. 14th St., is closed for remodeling until renovations are completed around the first of the year. The renovations will include a new interior, Discovery Center, recording room and family experience room.

In the Discovery Center you can:

  • Learn how you are related to famous people 
  • Learn about the meaning of your name, what happened the year you were born, and other fun facts

While classes at the center are canceled until the renovations are completed, webinars are available at https://familysearch.org/wiki/en/Family_History_Library under Classes and Online Webinars. You can take part by asking questions of the presenter and others who are participating from around the world.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments