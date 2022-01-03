Burley entrepreneur merges online with brick & mortar clothing store

BURLEY — A Burley entrepreneur is combining a thriving e-commerce business with a brick and mortar store that markets directly to customers online twice daily via live sales.

June & Crew Boutique, 713 N. Overland, is age, size and geographically inclusive with its online presence, owner Stevie Miskin said.

The name June, she said, is a family name shared by herself, her grandmother and youngest daughter.

“The store is not just for one type of person or body,” employee Brie Bennett said.

The clothing, she said, not only looks and feels good, but it is easy to wear, which is due to Miskin’s hand-selecting items.

“She picks things that look good on a lot of people,” Bennett said.

Miskin has eight employees, including one of her daughters, Rylee Miskin, and all of the employees serve as fit models for the clothing.

The models are able to show an extended range of sizes during the online events that can be viewed via an app. The company also has a Facebook page and website.

All new items are shown by the models online before they hit the store racks —where customers can try them on before purchasing.

Miskin relocated to Mini-Cassia with her husband from Utah after her parents moved here.

The mother of three children, she originally got her feet wet as a retailer and top seller for a direct sales company based out of California.

“When I first started out I just needed something of my own,” Miskin said.

She then ventured on her own and started an independent business sourcing products and clothing and sold online for seven years before starting June & Crew three years ago.

The company moved to its store on Aug. 1.

“It’s definitely fun to have someone pick something up that they think is really cute that I picked for the store,” Miskin said.

Forty-eight percent of her online shoppers are local.

Miskin likes the store’s inventory to turn over rapidly but she’s been surprised since the storefront opened how quickly she needs to place orders.

“I’m excited to see that people are coming in to shop here,” Miskin said.

During the live sales, the models chat with customers and answer questions.

Bennett said the customers who tune into the sales are always kind in the chat and there is a real sense of community.

The models talk about how the clothing fits and feels — something buyers can’t get from a large chain store, Bennett said.

All of the clothing is photographed on the models in-house and no stock photos are used.

Many customers identify their body type as similar to one of the fit models, which makes it easy for them to determine how a style or particular item will fit them, Bennett said.

“I don’t need coffee,” Bennett said. “The live sales are my pick-me-up. I just need my girls.”

Since working at the store Bennett has tried types of clothing on that she would have passed by before, and found new styles that suit her.

Miskin orders new merchandise nearly every day and her business model includes never reordering an item when after it sells out.

“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” Miskin said. “And we move on to the next trend.”

She names some of her items after customers, coworkers or friends.

The store sells women’s clothing, shoes and personal care items like bath bombs and shampoo along with Legally Addictive snacks, which sell out fast, she said, and easy meal mixes.

“I like to find a need that people have and then fill that need for them,” Miskin said.

Customers can shop in-store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mon. – Fri, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sat. and the store may extend its holiday Sunday hours, based on need. The June & Crew Boutique app is available for Android and Apple phones and shipping is available.

The live sales are held at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0