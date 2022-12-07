Burley City Council appoints new member to fill vacancy

BURLEY — The mayor appointed a new member to the city council on Tuesday to replace one who moved out of the city limits.

Jim Powell was appointed to fill the two-year seat of Stegan Phillips, City Clerk Ellen Maier said.

Phillips was elected in November 2021 and his term started in January.

His last city council meeting was on Nov. 1, Maier said.

“I am vested in the welfare of our city and county,” Powell said Wednesday during a phone interview. “And I won’t stay silent.”

Powell said when he was approached by a city councilmember about the opening he said he was not interested.

When he was approached again, he reconsidered the idea and filled out the form online.

“But, I kept it very quiet,” Powell said, who learned that he would be appointed during the city’s business meeting agenda.

Powell has a bachelor’s degree in theology seminary and has served as a youth pastor and pastor at several churches. He worked as a realtor and is currently employed as an insurance agent.

In the past, he served as president of the Nampa Association of Realtors and on the national and state level Republican Party.

He was a candidate twice for a Cassia County Commissioner’s seat, but did not win the elections.

Powell said he brings to the table ample experience from a time period when he lived in the Treasure Valley and had opportunities to work with the Boise, Caldwell and Nampa city councils and mayors.

At the outset of his term he would like to see some procedural changes implemented.

“I would just like to see some things cleaned up a bit,” he said, noting that there should be a sign-up sheet at the back of the room for anyone who speaks during the meeting. “There are just a few of those types of things. I’ll try not to be an ogre or a hammer.

Powell said the city is growing and becoming a destination point where people want to live.

The city council's meetings need to reflect that, he said.