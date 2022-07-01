 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Burley businesses save fireworks show

  • 0
Fireworks display

Fireworks are seen in this Times-News file photo.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

BURLEY — A group of businesses stepped up on Friday to donate enough money for a city fireworks show — after a glitch in the supply chain delayed the city’s fireworks order.

“It won’t be our usual show,” Burley Administrator Mark Mitton said. “But we’ll have enough for all of our tubes.”

Each year the city orders between $22,000 and $23,500 in fireworks.

The city’s order was placed in January with Fireworks West based in Logan, Utah.

City officials received word on Thursday afternoon from the distributor that the city’s fireworks order would not arrive in time for the company to get it to Burley by Monday.

“We don’t really know what happened,” City Councilman Casey Andersen said. “It was something they couldn’t overcome.”

The city issued a statement Thursday that the show was canceled.

“People love the show and it’s always well attended,” Mitton said. “And we like doing it.”

People are also reading…

Mitton said the city had received several calls Friday from angry people.

Several businesses — Wickel Tire Pros, Kelly Bearing, AMI and Idaho Water Sports, among others —  stepped in to donate fireworks for the display.

Mitton said when the fireworks order arrives it will be saved for next year's show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Rupert sets 5 day patriotic celebration

Rupert sets 5 day patriotic celebration

“We think it’s the biggest Fourth of July celebration in the state,” Jason Gibbons, Rupert Fourth of July Committee chairman said. “It’s a full five days of concerts and events.”

New Cassia Regional Hospital administrator tabbed

New Cassia Regional Hospital administrator tabbed

Michael Blauer, who was the chief executive officer at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, will replace Ben Smalley, who took a position last month at Intermountain Healthcare’s St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea COVID: Gov't blames 'foreign objects' from South Korea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News