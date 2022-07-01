Burley businesses save fireworks show

BURLEY — A group of businesses stepped up on Friday to donate enough money for a city fireworks show — after a glitch in the supply chain delayed the city’s fireworks order.

“It won’t be our usual show,” Burley Administrator Mark Mitton said. “But we’ll have enough for all of our tubes.”

Each year the city orders between $22,000 and $23,500 in fireworks.

The city’s order was placed in January with Fireworks West based in Logan, Utah.

City officials received word on Thursday afternoon from the distributor that the city’s fireworks order would not arrive in time for the company to get it to Burley by Monday.

“We don’t really know what happened,” City Councilman Casey Andersen said. “It was something they couldn’t overcome.”

The city issued a statement Thursday that the show was canceled.

“People love the show and it’s always well attended,” Mitton said. “And we like doing it.”

Mitton said the city had received several calls Friday from angry people.

Several businesses — Wickel Tire Pros, Kelly Bearing, AMI and Idaho Water Sports, among others — stepped in to donate fireworks for the display.

Mitton said when the fireworks order arrives it will be saved for next year's show.

