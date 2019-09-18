{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln County courthouse

The Lincoln County courthouse in Shoshone on April 24, 2019. 

 GRETEL KAUFFMAN, TIMES-NEWS

SHOSHONE — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that it conveyed ownership of 13.78 acres of public land to Lincoln County.

The land is the site of the Lincoln County solid waste transfer station, west of Idaho Highway 75 north of Shoshone. The land has now been placed into permanent county ownership.

“This conveyance makes a lot of sense both economically and environmentally, and the BLM is pleased that we can move forward with this action,” Twin Falls District Manager Mike Courtney said in a statement. “It’s a good solution for both Lincoln County and the BLM, as the county can reliably operate the transfer station well into the future.”

Information about the parcel can be found at the BLM Shoshone Field Office.

Editor's note: A previous version incorrectly said the transferred land was the site of the county wastewater treatment plant. It is actually the site of the solid waste transfer station. The Times-News regrets the error.

Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley’s Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

