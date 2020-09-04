Bureau of Land Management to burn 3,000 acres in Raft River Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHOSHONE — The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District Fire Management program will conduct the Point Prescribed fire in the Raft River Valley between Sept. 7 and Sept. 30, depending on weather, vegetation and ground conditions.

This 3,000-acre planned fire will target rangeland encroached on by invasive species of grasses and shrubs. The burn will help restore shrub and perennial grasses needed for wildlife habitat, as well as reduce fire occurrence and severity in the area.

Fire managers will perform ignitions over a multi-day period, with subsequent mop-up and patrol of the prescribed fire occurring for several days following the completion of ignitions.

Residual smoke may settle in the Raft River Valley in the evenings, but most of the smoke should lift and disperse. For information about this project, contact Kelsey Brizendine at 208-732-7315 or kbrizendine@blm.gov.

