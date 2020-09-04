 Skip to main content
Bureau of Land Management to burn 3,000 acres in Raft River Valley
Bureau of Land Management to burn 3,000 acres in Raft River Valley

Wildfire burns near Declo

A wildfire continues to burn Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Interstate 84-86 interchange near Declo, Idaho. By 8 a.m. Friday morning the fire had been contained, but not until after it burned 1,200 acres of land. NOTE: Being able to shoot this wildfire was mostly dumb luck. I was already in Burley for a baseball game that had just been cancelled when I got the call from a coworker who happened to be driving by. My proximity to the fire, coupled with my suddenly open schedule, allowed me to drive over and capture this image from the side of the interstate.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

SHOSHONE — The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District Fire Management program will conduct the Point Prescribed fire in the Raft River Valley between Sept. 7 and Sept. 30, depending on weather, vegetation and ground conditions.

This 3,000-acre planned fire will target rangeland encroached on by invasive species of grasses and shrubs. The burn will help restore shrub and perennial grasses needed for wildlife habitat, as well as reduce fire occurrence and severity in the area.

Fire managers will perform ignitions over a multi-day period, with subsequent mop-up and patrol of the prescribed fire occurring for several days following the completion of ignitions.

Residual smoke may settle in the Raft River Valley in the evenings, but most of the smoke should lift and disperse. For information about this project, contact Kelsey Brizendine at 208-732-7315 or kbrizendine@blm.gov.

