TWIN FALLS — Nearly 100 volunteers for Sleep in Heavenly Peace will gather from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lowe’s, 1350 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., to build 40 bunk beds for children in the community.
This will provide 80 children with a place to sleep, contributing to the organization’s larger goal of ending child bedlessness. Fourteen Lowe’s stores are hosting builds, including the store in Twin Falls.
The retailer contributed $350,000 to support the Bunks Across America event.
Several of Lowe’s stores across the country have partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build bunk beds since the organization started in 2011.
