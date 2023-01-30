Bundle up: Cold air will linger Tuesday in Twin Falls, across the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS — The frigid blast of winter air that produced the coldest temperatures of the season on Monday, even prompting the Twin Falls School District to cancel classes for students, isn’t going anywhere just yet.

Brrr.

While the Tuesday forecast isn’t as extreme — Twin Falls and Burley will top out at 22 and Ketchum at 20, according to Accuweather — the “arctic deep freeze” will keep temperatures below normal for late January, senior meteorologist Bob Larson told the Times-News.

“Through a good portion of January, it hasn’t been that cold (in the region) but, all the while, the cold air was building across western Canada and in Alaska,” Larson said. “The cold air was up there and, quite simply, the jet stream just changed enough to push it to the south.”

Twin Falls recorded a low of minus-4 early Monday, well off the record of 12-below set in 1979, but still the coldest mark of the season. The daytime high reached 13 just after 3 p.m., according to Accuweather, and overnight temperatures were forecast in the single digits.

Temperatures in Twin Falls have remained mostly in line with averages — a high of 36 degrees and a low of 20, Larson said — since the last surge of “arctic air” in the week before Christmas. The previous season low before Monday was 1 degree on Dec. 18, he said.

But, Larson said, “The news is good: By Thursday, you should be back above freezing.”

The Thursday forecast calls for a high of 35 in Twin Falls, 34 in Burley and 38 in Ketchum. There is “no evidence” of extreme cold for the first week of February across south-central Idaho, Larson said, though he warned that monthly models project temperatures a few degrees below normal.

“But it should not be as fierce as now,” he said.

The Twin Falls School District, the only in the Magic Valley that chose to keep students at home to start the week, was planning to resume classes on Tuesday “unless the wind increases and temperatures drop further than projected,” according to an email to families on Monday afternoon.

“Student safety is our top priority,” the district email said. “We will notify you in the morning if conditions change and the decision to close is made.”