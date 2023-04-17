TWIN FALLS — There were plentiful hugs and fist-bumps Sunday afternoon as community members gathered to show support for a boy who was beaten in an apparent bullying incident last week.

Video of the incident, which took place after school hours and off school grounds, was posted on social media, sparking outrage among many who viewed it.

But Sunday’s event, held at a parking lot next to Lincoln School, just across the street from the site of the alleged bullying incident, put that negativity aside. Smiles replaced frowns as the victim, Kysn, 11, was treated to a ride on a Harley Davidson and given presents including a computer and trampoline.

“This is his best day ever,” exclaimed his grandmother.

Her grandson, whose last name the Times-News has decided not to publish since he is a minor, is cheerful with “a heart of gold,” she said.

He likes cars, and Sunday’s event resembled a mini-car show, as supporters showed up with the collectible cars, both classic and modern.

And another treat for Kysn was the chance to pal around with a couple of his friends.

Although it was a fun event, there was a serious side.

“Bullying needs to stop,” said the boy's grandfather, who hopes schools put extra emphasis on the subject.

Mike Strait was among the large group of people who showed up for the event, organized by Chelsey Jones and publicized through social media.

He described the video as “heartbreaking,” especially because he is the father of two boys. The video showed the 58-pound Kysn thrown to the ground multiple times by a much-bigger boy.

“We can assure the community that the individuals involved, both those who acted violently and those who video or acted as bystanders, will be disciplined in line with the District’s corrective action and discipline policy, which can include suspension and expulsion,” the Twin Falls School District said in a statement.

Twin Falls police officers also spoke to the boys, and Kysn doesn’t want to pursue criminal charges, his grandmother said. The other boy has since apologized.

Kysn read a statement that he wrote himself, encouraging community members to stand up to bullies. He also admitted he hasn’t always treated people like he should have, and vowed to do better.

“I have learned my lesson, and I apologize,” he said.

Jones, after the event, said she was pleased with the turnout: “It turned out better than I expected,” she wrote. “So many in our community gathered!”