Building for their future. Contractors help high school students learn skills, build for construction jobs

TWIN FALLS — Students from four Twin Falls County high schools teamed up with building contractors Thursday to hone trade work skills, talk about future careers in construction and build sheds to be donated to charity.

This year’s expo was set up differently than last year’s due to the COVID-19 pandemic but precautions were made for it.

“We did set up our stations a little differently,” Twin Falls Economic Development Director Nate Murray said. “The last two years we’ve divided people up into teams by like alphabetically. This year we did it by school, figuring that generally those individuals probably are spending time together during the day anyway, to limit exposure.”

Skills training is done on the first day. On the second day, the students team up again to build sheds that will be donated out to the community. Charities can auction the sheds off to fund their programs.

“There’s a chance to give back in that regard,” Murray said.

Working with the contractors is looked at in two ways. One: an opportunity for students to “skill up” and introduce the next generation of workers to contractors. Two: when looking at hiring a potential student, the contractors are looking at the student’s aptitude but also their attitude.

