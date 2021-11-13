Building community through Self-Help Housing

FILER — Eight families began moving in to their new houses Friday in Filer after spending the last nine months building homes for themselves and for their neighbors.

“Welcome to Filer,” said Mayor Bob Tempelmen at a key presentation ceremony. “It is a wonderful place to raise a family.”

The program that made it possible is called Self-Help Housing. Administered by South Central Community Action Partnership (SCCAP) and funded by USDA office of Rural Development, the Self-Help Housing program seeks to provide access to affordable housing for low-income families.

“We know what the issue is with the lack of affordable housing is in the Magic Valley,” said Ken Robinette, the executive director of SCCAP. “Right now I understand we have 120 people on our waiting list.”

To make the program affordable, participants put in long hours working to build their homes, saving costs on labor. The program uses a group-build style. Every step in the process is done for each house at the same time, and everyone participates in each step of the build.

“We start with one foundation, we go all the way around until all eight foundations are done,” Robinnette said. “And then we start building the home up from there.”

As part of the program, participants are qualified for low-interest, long-term loans to keep the payments affordable.

“We’re helping build neighborhoods, because we’re not just building a home, we’re building eight at a time,” Robinette said. “These families are all working together for eight or nine months, side-by-side in each others’ homes, they get to know each other. And when they’re done, they become a neighborhood.”

Chad Whitaker is SCCAP’s construction supervisor, and spends most of his time at the build site helping families with each step of construction. He said he couldn’t think of a job he would rather have.

“Everyone has the same goal in mind,” Whitaker said. “Obviously they’re trying to build a house for their family, for their kids.”

In his 11 years with the program, 84 families have built and taken ownership of their own homes. Whitaker says that after nine months working together, the participants form a bond.

“They know the majority of people that drive up the road,” Whitaker said. “It builds more than just houses, it builds communities.”

Francisco Santos received keys to his new house at the ceremony, and was excited to move in to his new house and spend some time relaxing. For Santos, the hardest part of the last nine months was when he had to put in time on the build site in addition to working his full-time job of 20 years.

“You have to put 35 hours a week here, plus my regular job is 40 hours,” Santos said. “That’s 75 hours a week!”

Brent Cummings is a school teacher who moved his family of six into their new home on Friday. He said investing the time to build his house was very satisfying.

“I’ve had some experience with construction,” Cummings said. “It was fun to take that experience and use it on something that’s going to be mine now.”

Cummings said working for nine months with the group of people who will now be his neighbors was a good experience.

“I loved it,” Cummings said. “We have a lot of good people in our group, they are hard workers, and to be honest with you it was fun. I’m looking forward to being neighbors with them now.”

