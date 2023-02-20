TWIN FALLS — A southern Idaho robotics team is headed to the world championships.
The Building Beasts FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Lego League Challenge Team — recently crowned Southern Idaho champions — went head to head against the Northern Idaho representative Friday in a remote competition.
And after an hour's wait — perhaps a tense 60 minutes for members and coaches — the final results were tallied.
The room at the College of Southern Idaho erupted with cheers when it was announced they were the victors and are headed to the world championships in Houston in mid-April. Had they lost, the team would have competed at a national tournament in California.
This team has a lot going for it, coaches say.
“They don’t give up,” coach Trachelle Fullmer said. “They have worked very hard,” typically spending eight hours a week on the projects.
The eight members, ages 10 to 14, belong to the Snake River Academy home-schooling co-op and come from Twin Falls, Kimberly, Wendell and Gooding.
Building a robot from Legos pieces and a motor, along with writing computer code to program it to lift, move, and perform other tasks, was one of the things which attracted team member Sedum West to the team.
"I get to build stuff and make new friends," Sedum said.
The team also developed an innovation project, meant to solve a problem.
Their energy-themed innovation project is aimed at boosting power generation at the Twin Falls hydroelectric power plant. A push of a “POW” button (short for Power On Water) would start water running over Twin Falls, east of the more famous Shoshone Falls.
"We would like to increase the output potential of the power plant, while still granting access to watching the falls," the Building Beasts website explains.
Team members have already spoken to Idaho Power representatives, who said the idea is feasible.
Now they hope to take data to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to make regulatory changes to take the plan closer to reality.
It will be a memorable trip to Houston, Fullmer said.
In addition to team members having the chance to meet children from throughout the world and share their passion for STEM projects, they hope to visit the NASA museum in Houston, along with an offshore oil rig in Galveston which has since been turned into a museum.