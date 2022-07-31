Building a prosperous community: Shawn Barigar reflects on 14 years on the Twin Falls City Council

TWIN FALLS — The City Council will say goodbye to the longest currently serving council member. When Shawn Barigar steps down, the council will lose the wealth of knowledge about how the city council runs and how past decisions were made.

Mayor Ruth Pierce has known Barigar for several decades. They had met through other organizations in the community before either of them had served on the council.

Pierce has been on the council with Barigar for more than six years.

“I really enjoy having Shawn on the council and I’m definitely going to miss him,” Pierce said. “He has great institutional knowledge. He has quite a strong passion for this community and is always very positive and forward thinking in his ideas.”

Vice Mayor Chris Reid said he respects Barigar’s opinion and that Barigar will missed on the council.

“He’s someone I value when he speaks up and I want to listen to that and try to understand where he’s coming from,” Reid said. “Who Shawn is has been very good for the council and ultimately he’s going to be missed. And what he’s done for the community while on the council is going to be something that’s remembered for a long time.”

For his part, Barigar tends to downplay his contributions.

“I think back on some of the people I’ve served with on the council in the past who have served longer and in my mind done greater things for our community,” Barigar said. “But I’m honored to have served.”

Life in the desert

After tendering his resignation to the council, Barigar, 51, reflected on some of the decisions he had a part in that have shaped the city over the past dozen years.

Before he first ran for council in 2003, Barigar had been on two citizens advisory panels to help develop plans for the city’s future. One was the 50-year water plan, which resulted in, among other things, using pressurized irrigation for landscape watering. That change, he said, stretched the city’s potable water supply well into the future.

The other committee he had served on had recommended the purchase of 600 acres of land down in the canyon next to the Snake River. That land is now known as Auger Falls Park, which provides recreational opportunities and preserves public land uses.

Between those two projects at the very start of his public service, Barigar can see the thread of what he had always tried to accomplish: Contributing to a prosperous city with a strong economy, good jobs, and the kinds of amenities that make a place attractive to residents and newcomers alike.

“We have to try to build a prosperous community that individuals and their families can be stable and successful,” Barigar said. “And hopefully have some perks in the community that they don’t have to take off elsewhere to get those.”

As a council member and a mayor, Barigar sometimes brought ideas that seemed too new; people forgot that he grew up in Buhl in a family five generations deep.

“While maybe at times my actions have been a little more progressive than folks would have liked to have seen here, I have never done anything that I regret because I was trying to impose my will on other people,” he said. “I really have tried to listen to all sides of issues and, with those facts and opinions, try to make the best decisions for the kind of place that I want to live in, and the kind of place that I’m hopeful someday my kids will choose to come back to.”

If your city’s not growing, it’s dying

When Barigar was a teenager in Buhl in the late 1980s, the normal thing to do on a Friday night was to cruise up and down Blue Lakes. Today, the view looks quite a bit different, with an additional 20,000 people inside the city.

“It certainly is a bigger community,” he said. “And with that comes its challenges.”

Barigar said that while he understands that change often makes people uncomfortable, he sees it as necessary. One of his favorite quotes is from a general who said, “If you dislike change, you’re going to dislike irrelevance even more.”

As he sees it, growth and opportunity are a component of a prosperous society. He says that with planning and input from the community, growth can be done in a forward-thinking way that preserves the regional heritage and advances the community.

“You have to keep your foot on the gas pedal to keep moving forward, Barigar said. “Because, if you’re not advancing the community, you are dying.

“There’s no such thing as pause. You can’t just sit there and be what you’ve always been.”

During his tenure new companies such as Chobani and Clif Bar have come to town. Existing companies like Glanbia and Westrock have expanded. Main Street has undergone a revitalization, anchored by City Hall and the Downtown Commons.

Across the street, the tallest building in Twin Falls is under construction. Barigar said he is proud to have had a small hand in processes that have taken the hard work of many people to make things happen.

“There certainly are elements of luck and fortune that come along with it,” he said. “But it’s pretty diligent work from all of the partners who are involved.”

‘That took a lot of courage to do’

Barigar said it’s fun to attend groundbreakings and ribbon cuttings for new businesses that provide jobs and put local agricultural products to market. But another aspect of the job has become increasingly trying over time. The degree of vitriol that has swept national politics began showing up on the smaller municipal stage.

As can be expected in any community, Barigar and the council have weathered a number of public dust-ups that put the council under pressure.

Councilor Craig Hawkins recalls one particularly unsettling meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the council held a hearing on mask mandates.

“It was pretty intimidating,” Hawkins said. “There were a lot of people in the chamber.”

As Hawkins recalls, the meeting was very negative and it dragged on for hours as person after person stood to give opposition to the idea of a mask mandate.

At about 11:30 at night, Barigar saw the meeting wasn’t getting anywhere and made a motion to table the resolution.

“And I saw the wisdom in what he did,” Hawkins said, “and I think it played out okay, but I think that took a lot of courage to do.”

Barigar said the nature of public elected service has changed over the last five to 10 years.

“We live in a nation that tends to find more things to disagree about than find in common,” Barigar said. “I knew what I was signing up for to a certain extent when I got in to public service.”

In leaving the council, he said he won’t miss getting angry emails or anonymous phone calls at 2 a.m. It can be difficult in a town of this size to not take that kind of incivility personally.

“You want to have consensus and camaraderie and sing kumbaya,” he said. “And that’s hard to bottle up and not let it blow up. It’s hard to bring home to your family.”

Barigar is not leaving town, and there is a strong likelihood that his future endeavors will continue to be public-facing. He’ll likely continue to contribute to the community he’s always called home.

“Twin Falls is a place I love — and anything we can do to help make it a better place in the future, I’m excited to do that.”