TWIN FALLS — After weeks spent learning about the things that create a community — businesses, roads, houses, and services — the third-graders at Oregon Trail Elementary built their own.

Each student planned, designed, built and decorated a model house and business, and, on Friday, they set up a town called Roxaboxen in the gym, filled with more than 90 structures.

Roxaboxen was inspired by a book of the same name, which tells of an empty field in Yuma, Arizona, that was converted into a miniature town that the children played in for years.

The entire third-grade class spent more than three weeks working on the different aspects of the project, from mapping and geography, to writing and story telling, to the hands-on design and construction of their buildings, the students’ teacher, Monica Coombs, told the Times-News.

“The projects were all sent home and it was a family project where they got to build and design their house and their business,” Coombs said. “We’ve been doing tons of mapping activities, lots of geography actives, lots of writing activities...

“The kids have just loved this unit.”

Corban Arrington made a bookstore, and, next door, Bisam Magar made soccer field. Magar said he chose the soccer field because he is a fanatic of the sport.

Students made booklets full of worksheets that had room to draw plans, write down important features of their buildings, and even describe how to determine employees’ wages.

Annie Christiansen built a library full of miniature books, inspired by her mother, a librarian at the school.

Just down the road, Zaidyn Silva built an auto dealership, full of unique and eye-catching cars that the town’s residents might want to buy.

“I didn’t want anyone in the town to have to walk in the rain or anything,” Silva told the Times-News.

Sawyer Chambers built a pizza parlor, complete with tables, chairs, electric lights, and even a nearby manhole to make access easier for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

