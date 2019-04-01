SHOSHONE — As a newly created advisory committee delves into solving a decades-old problem with the Lincoln County’s iconic courthouse, architects disagree whether the aging structure can be replaced with a new building at a lower cost than restoring the old.
Others argue the historic and economic value of the 115-year-old building, saying the loss of the courthouse would be a tremendous cultural loss to the county.
County officials have long known their 1904 courthouse, left as is, would not last forever. The county has dealt with the building’s structural deterioration and cramped working conditions for years, all while trying to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
It’s time to decide whether to build a new courthouse or restore the existing building, County Commissioner Roy Huber said Thursday. Commissioners and advisory committee members hope to have one solution or the other on the ballot in November.
Huber says building a new courthouse is the county’s best option. The cost to restore the historic building and bring it up to code would place too much of a burden on taxpayers, he says.
But two architects familiar with historic preservation disagree.
In March, Jerry Myers with Myers Anderson Architects out of Pocatello and Steve Trout with Trout Architects of Boise pitched proposals to preserve the original building at the newly established Lincoln County Courthouse Advisory Committee’s March 20 meeting. Both architects also proposed building an expansion off the courthouse’s south side, which would not affect its listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
“We’ve been hearing for some time how building new is better than rebuilding,” Trout said. “But in this case, that’s not true.”
Myers says he is a preservationist but also considers himself an economist and a community advocate. Restoring the building would preserve history, boost the economy and revitalize the community, he told the advisory committee.
“I’ve found there is a strong tie between preservation and economics,” he said.
Shoshone’s downtown core has taken several hits over the years — first when the school moved to the outskirts of town and second when the Idaho Transportation Department announced it was moving. Losing the courthouse would be devastating to the town, resident Julia Oxarango-Ingram said.
An old idea
This isn’t the first time the county has looked at restoring its courthouse.
“The courthouse is a great building and it could be the centerpiece of historic preservation for Lincoln County,” Alan Giltzow, an architect hired by the county to investigate the renovation process, told the Idaho Statesman in 2004.
Oxarango-Ingram spearheaded the earlier effort and is on today’s advisory committee.
“The commissioners back then took the information and did some of the suggested upgrades, mostly for ADA compliance,” Oxarango-Ingram said Thursday.
The county made just enough upgrades to get by at the time, she said.
“This is the first time the county is considering something fullscale,” Oxarango-Ingram said. “The ADA (compliance) can’t be pushed down the road anymore.”
County Clerk Brenda Farnworth agrees.
“The courthouse is not ADA-accessible and that needs to be taken care of,” Farnworth said.
In addition, the sheriff’s office and county commissioners need more space and the attic needs to be shored up.
“The sheriff’s department is stuck in the old basement and the commissioners are working in a modular trailer,” she said. “Everyone agrees something has to be done.”
Decades of records are stored in the attic, placing a dangerous amount of weight on the ceiling joists, Huber said.
Huber says he understands the desire to preserve the existing building — his own parents, both German immigrants, were naturalized in the building — but after extensive research, he is in favor of investing in new construction.
“I’m leaning toward a new courthouse, but I’m still open for anything,” he said. “I want to wait to see what the committee comes up with.”
Myers and Trout presented similar plans to preserve the courthouse. Myers’ proposal includes a one-story addition to the existing courthouse to house the sheriff’s office and courtroom, and Trout’s proposal includes a two-story addition. Both proposals include adding an elevator to the structure.
The architects padded the restoration estimate to allow for unforeseen costs, Oxarango-Ingram said.
Huber says he has visited many counties that have restored their courthouses rather than build new.
“Many say the projects turned out to be far more expensive than they expected,” he said.
Lincoln County has paid its own architect and engineer to review the costs; both recommend building new, Huber said.
The courthouse advisory committee will hold a public meeting Wednesday evening to launch a countywide survey to help commissioners decide which route to take, Oxarango-Ingram said. More than 5,000 people live in the county, which includes Shoshone, Richfield and Dietrich.
“We just want all of the information out to the public,” she said. “We want everyone to see the complete picture, including the costs and the economic impact of various options.”
