Buhl woman found dead near Ross Falls in the South Hills

Police line, yellow caution tape, crime strock
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

HANSEN — The body of a Buhl woman was found Feb. 22 near Ross Falls in the South Hills, the Cassia County coroner said.

Coroner Craig Rinehart told the Times-News he took the body Monday morning, nearly a week after the body was found, to Boise for an autopsy.

Both the Buhl Police Department and the Cassia County Sheriff's Office are investigating, Rinehart said.

"She was found in Cassia County, but she lived in Buhl," he said.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Lt. Daron Brown confirmed Monday that the body was found in Cassia County.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office did not respond to requests for information Monday.

Meanwhile, when asked about the death of the Buhl woman found near Ross Falls, Buhl Police Chief Jeremy Engbaum emailed a statement saying that his department, the Cassia County Sheriff's Office and the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's Office are investigating "a suspicious incident" that occurred Feb. 22 involving a Buhl residence.

No other information, including the woman's identity, has been released.

Hiking the Magic Valley, Ross Falls

Families explore around Ross Falls on June 5, 2020 in the Sawtooth National Forest in the South Hills.

January crime report: Cold cases, death row appeal, Snapchat crimes and more

Did you miss any crime and court news from last month? Here's a collection of the crime reports, notable arrests and important court hearings to make sure you know what's going on.

Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered: What happened to Glenn Cawley?
Crime & Courts
alert featured top story

Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered: What happened to Glenn Cawley?

  • Mychel Matthews
  • 0

Navy veteran Glenn Cawley was ambushed and murdered — execution-style — in his home west of town in March 2015. Nearly seven years later, the horrific murder has gone unsolved.

Fugitive wanted in Washington, Idaho arrested in Montana
Crime & Courts

Fugitive wanted in Washington, Idaho arrested in Montana

  • 0

A fugitive wanted after a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts in Washington and Idaho was arrested while hiding in a camper in western Montana.

Idaho law enforcement officers shoot man after standoff
Crime & Courts

Idaho law enforcement officers shoot man after standoff

  • 0

Law enforcement officers in northern Idaho shot a man they described as armed and suicidal after an hours-long standoff at a Dalton Gardens home Monday evening.

Twin Falls teen charged with luring 12-year-old girl over Snapchat
Crime & Courts
alert top story

Twin Falls teen charged with luring 12-year-old girl over Snapchat

  • Brayden Weeks
  • 0

According to court documents, Ennis met the girl through Snapchat and lured her to his Jeep where they were found by the girl's parents by using the "find my iPhone" program.

Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered: What happened to Kevin Bowman?
Crime & Courts
alert featured top story

Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered: What happened to Kevin Bowman?

  • Hannah Ashton
  • 0

On May 7, 2011, a hunter hiking in a remote area east of Wells, Nevada, stumbled upon a 1997 red Mercury Tracer. 

Windows down, packrats inside, it was obvious the vehicle had been there for a while.

Police: Man shoots up Idaho motel after smoking-fee charge
Crime & Courts

Police: Man shoots up Idaho motel after smoking-fee charge

  • 0

A man upset with being charged a $150 fee for smoking in his motel room fired multiple rounds from an assault-style rifle into the building before driving away, authorities in eastern Idaho said.

Suspect in custody after Jerome shooting and car pursuit
Crime & Courts
breaking top story

Suspect in custody after Jerome shooting and car pursuit

  • Hannah Ashton
  • 0

After a man was shot in the head in Jerome, police found a suspect, who led them on a short pursuit before he was arrested.

Idaho judge weighs if governor has power over commutations
Crime & Courts

Idaho judge weighs if governor has power over commutations

  • REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
  • 0

A state judge is weighing whether Idaho's Constitution allows the governor to reject a parole board's recommendation when it comes to commuting a death sentence — a decision that may determine if a longtime death row inmate will be executed.

Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered: What happened to Tiffani Streling?
Mini-cassia
alert featured top story

Magic Valley's Missing and Murdered: What happened to Tiffani Streling?

  • Laurie Welch
  • 0

Searches and candlelight vigils were held, reward money raised, posters and message boards popped up asking people to help bring Tiffani home. Two years later the news came that her skull had been found.

Man charged with decades-old death of young Idaho girl
Crime & Courts

Man charged with decades-old death of young Idaho girl

  • 0

Authorities say a suspect in the decades-old sexual assault and slaying of a young Idaho girl has been formally charged with the crime.

Montana man charged after truck crashes into Idaho home
Crime & Courts

Montana man charged after truck crashes into Idaho home

  • 0

A Montana man has been charged with felony driving under the influence after prosecutors say he crashed into an eastern Idaho home, injuring a woman who was inside.

Right-wing leader connected to Proud Boys arrested, allegedly grabbed Saint Al’s staffer
Crime & Courts

Right-wing leader connected to Proud Boys arrested, allegedly grabbed Saint Al’s staffer

  • Alex Brizee Idaho Statesman
  • 0

A far-right activist most known for possessing a leaded stick during a Donald Trump rally in 2017 has been arrested for allegedly grabbing an Idaho employee against their will.

Twin Falls man sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine
Crime & Courts
alert top story

Twin Falls man sentenced to 12.5 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine

  • TIMES-NEWS
  • 0

A Twin Falls man was sentenced to 12½ years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ammon Bundy said charges were unconstitutional. Judge denies dismissal, moves trial date
Crime & Courts

Ammon Bundy said charges were unconstitutional. Judge denies dismissal, moves trial date

  • Sally Krutzig Idaho Statesman
  • 0

The legal proceedings for far-right activist and Idaho governor candidate Ammon Bundy will be stretched out a little longer.

Extremist experts say antisemitic groups are ‘emboldened.’ How can Idaho fight back?
Crime & Courts

Extremist experts say antisemitic groups are ‘emboldened.’ How can Idaho fight back?

  • Nicole Blanchard and Ian Max Stevenson Idaho Statesman
  • 0

Weeks after a spree of antisemitic crimes in Boise, officials say they’re still looking for the culprits while community members consider a task force to address the ongoing issues.

Condemned man's lawyers say gov can't veto commutation board
Crime & Courts
alert

Condemned man's lawyers say gov can't veto commutation board

  • REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
  • 0

Attorneys for a death row inmate say Idaho Gov. Brad Little doesn't have the legal authority to overrule the state parole board's commutation recommendation, and they are asking a state judge to hold off on signing a death warrant for their client.

