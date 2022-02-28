Buhl woman found dead near Ross Falls in the South Hills

HANSEN — The body of a Buhl woman was found Feb. 22 near Ross Falls in the South Hills, the Cassia County coroner said.

Coroner Craig Rinehart told the Times-News he took the body Monday morning, nearly a week after the body was found, to Boise for an autopsy.

Both the Buhl Police Department and the Cassia County Sheriff's Office are investigating, Rinehart said.

"She was found in Cassia County, but she lived in Buhl," he said.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Lt. Daron Brown confirmed Monday that the body was found in Cassia County.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office did not respond to requests for information Monday.

Meanwhile, when asked about the death of the Buhl woman found near Ross Falls, Buhl Police Chief Jeremy Engbaum emailed a statement saying that his department, the Cassia County Sheriff's Office and the Twin Falls County Prosecutor's Office are investigating "a suspicious incident" that occurred Feb. 22 involving a Buhl residence.

No other information, including the woman's identity, has been released.

