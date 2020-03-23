Buhl wine making a name for itself on the regional stage

“What makes the wines special is just how delicious they are,” he said.

One of the two winners was a 2019 Buhljolais rose of syrah, made from grapes grown at the Gertschen Vineyard in Hagerman. Winery owner James Holesinsky said he’s been fine-tuning the growing system for those grapes for 15 years.

The Gertschen Vineyard grapes were grown on a special trellis system, modeled after the high-altitude trellis methods used on Chilean vineyards. Holesinsky said he tries to learn from the techniques used by winemakers in regions with climates similar to the Magic Valley.

Holesinsky said the 15 years of work paid off.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“The fruit speaks for itself,” he said.

The Buhljolais rose of syrah is powerfully fragrant, Holesinsky said. He described it as having “a huge nose,” with strong tangerine and strawberry notes. The wine was fermented in stainless steel containers with special yeast.

The other double-gold-winning wine, a pinot noir, was made with grapes grown in Hammett. This was the first pinot noir Holesinsky had made, and he explained that his methods for the wine were, by American standards, highly nontraditional.