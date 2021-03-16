Buhl school board approves contract offer for superintdent

BUHL — The Buhl School District may have found a new superintendent.

The district’s school board voted Monday in favor of offering the job to David Carson, who currently serves as the superintendent of the Hansen School District.

The board approved a two-year contract of $110,000 a year, but the vote wasn’t unanimous. Board member Danielle Richardson voted against the motion after saying she would rather the contract run for only one year to ensure it’s a good fit.

Other board members said it would be difficult to ask somebody to leave their current position to sign on to a one-year deal.

“We need to put our best foot forward and ask him to do the same,” board member Carla Critchfield said.

Wil Overgaard has served as the district’s interim superintendent since July, after the board voted to part ways with former Superintendent Ron Anthony.

Prior to this, the Idaho Professional Standards Commission reprimanded Anthony for falsifying records in reports to the State Department of Education.

The Idaho School Boards Association ran the superintendent search for the district.