 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buhl school board approves contract offer for superintdent
0 comments
alert

Buhl school board approves contract offer for superintdent

{{featured_button_text}}
Buhl bond

Buhl High School is pictured in August 2014.

 Julie Wootton-Greener

BUHL — The Buhl School District may have found a new superintendent.

The district’s school board voted Monday in favor of offering the job to David Carson, who currently serves as the superintendent of the Hansen School District.

The board approved a two-year contract of $110,000 a year, but the vote wasn’t unanimous. Board member Danielle Richardson voted against the motion after saying she would rather the contract run for only one year to ensure it’s a good fit.

Other board members said it would be difficult to ask somebody to leave their current position to sign on to a one-year deal.

“We need to put our best foot forward and ask him to do the same,” board member Carla Critchfield said.

Wil Overgaard has served as the district’s interim superintendent since July, after the board voted to part ways with former Superintendent Ron Anthony.

Prior to this, the Idaho Professional Standards Commission reprimanded Anthony for falsifying records in reports to the State Department of Education.

The Idaho School Boards Association ran the superintendent search for the district.

The group is also running the superintendent search for the Jerome School District after Superintendent Dale Layne announced his retirement last month.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US accuses Marine once jailed in Iran of treason

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News