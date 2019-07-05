BUHL — Sleeping late wasn’t an option in Buhl on Thursday with July 4 celebration starting early.
The day featured a variety of activities as part of the city’s Sagebrush Days, with the theme, “Celebrate the Spirit of America.”
Runners and walkers hit the streets at 8 a.m. for the Key Club Fun Run. Carson Shriver, an incoming senior at Buhl High School, could be found on the corner of 7th Avenue North and Main Street, filling paper cups with water for those following the five-kilometer and 10-kilometer routes. Those pausing for a refreshing sip included men, women and children of all ages, including some on bicycles and in strollers.
“It’s really fun,” said Shriver. “You get to see the community come out.”
The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast also kicked off early at the West End Senior Center.
Loretta Shriver, no relation to Carson, has lived in Buhl since 1974 and loves attending the breakfast. “You see everybody in there,” she said.
After a hearty morning meal, it’s become a tradition to join thousands lining the parade route through the City Center.
The Buhl Air Force, an unofficial squadron of vintage aircraft, flew over the city as the floats, bands and vehicles rolled along the streets below. Two A-10 Warthogs graced the skies, as well.
From her seat along Broadway Avenue South, Loretta Shriver watched the procession. “The grand marshal is someone most of us know, who’ve lived in town for years.”
This year, it was Nelda Reynolds West.
“She worked at Farmers Bank for years,” Loretta said, adding that West usually rode in the parade on the bank’s float, wearing a hilarious costume.
West is a fixture in Buhl, and served as official scorekeeper for the high school’s basketball team for more than 50 years.
“You never run out of friends if you get to know young people,” West told the Times-News in 2006, when honored for her 50 years of service to the team.
By the cheers that rose from the spectators as she passed, a lot of those friends were in the crowd.
At Eastman Park, dozens of vendor tents dotted the grass, with everything from food to a beer garden, a gold nugget raffle to a petting zoo.
Three high school students were selling t-shirts as a Make-a-Wish fundraiser, part of their senior project.
Mikayle Meyer from Filer High School, Kayla Morse from Buhl High School, and Kyah Trease of Kimberly High School pooled their efforts to organize “Fight Like a Kid.”
Noting how helping children through the Make-a-Wish Foundation hits home, Morse said, “It brings awareness to things people don’t really notice.”
The trio has organized the Walk for Wishes on Oct. 5 in Twin Falls to raise additional funds for their project.
Across the park, Jay “Jaybird” Edmons and others from the Southern Idaho Muzzleloaders Association gave fire starting demonstrations near a full-size tee-pee. “We’re pre-1840s mountain men,” he said, explaining his attire. “I’ve wanted to do this ever since I was in high school.”
Jim and Cindy Miller brought their petting zoo to the park, with ducks, guinea pigs, pot-bellied pigs, goats, emus, a miniature donkey, alpacas, rabbits, calves and turkeys, among others. Young and old were drawn to the pen, enjoying the interaction with the animals.
“It’s therapeutic,” Cindy Miller said.
The Millers started the petting zoo two years ago. Jim Miller was amazed at its popularity. “It took off way more than we thought it would.”
The Snake River Region Chapter of the Gold Prospectors Association of America offered a unique draw to their booth: a gold nugget raffle.
The small nugget was found by a chapter member, said chapter president Shane Hunsaker. “We have claims in Fairfield and Pine,” where the members camp, look for gold and help rebuild the environment, he said.
The chapter meets on the third Saturday of each month at the Loon Hing Restaurant in Twin Falls, Hunsaker said.
As the day progressed, the community enjoyed music by live bands, free swimming at the city pool, and a firehose competition at McClusky Park.
Teams aimed the powerful water streams at a moving target, brightly painted and hung on ropes with pulleys. Both spectators and participants got soaked.
The day ended with a rodeo at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds and a fireworks display at North Park.
Events continue Friday with a rodeo at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds beginning at 7 p.m.
The Magic Valley Antique Tractor Pullers Sagebrush Days Tractor Pull will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds.
