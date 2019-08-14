BUHL — The Buhl Public Library is holding a Trash to Treasure contest, utilizing a grant from Thrivent Financial. The purpose is to show how discarded items can be turned into something artistic or functional.
As part of the contest, the library invites the community to vote on their favorite treasure during regular library hours. Public voting begins Saturday and will run through Aug. 22.
The library will hold an ice cream social from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 24 for the participants, winners and the public.
For more information, call 208-543-6500.
