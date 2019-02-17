BUHL — The Buhl Public Library will host “Surviving Where You Are,” a disaster preparedness program, from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 26 at 215 Broadway Ave. N. This free program, in the format of an information fair, will bring local experts together to share information and one-on-one conversations about being prepared for emergencies.
Experts with whom to consult will include Jackie Frey from the Federal Emergency Management Association, Rick Bernsen from the Red Cross, Chris Bell from Idaho Power Co., Buhl Fire Chief Andrew Stevens and Dr. Annette Giles from Fairview Veterinary Center.
In addition to the speakers and information tables, there will be examples such as inexpensive emergency kits, emergency hacks, emergency resources available at your library and trail mix snack recipes. Every family will receive a free copy of the new book “Ida Prepares! A Year in Emergency Preparedness With Ida and Tank” written by former first lady Lori Otter and Elizabeth Duncan, illustrated by Tim Williams and published by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.
This is a family event with a special story time and activities for children while their parents visit the exhibits.
For more information, call 208-543-6500.
