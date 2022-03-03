Buhl police release identity of 89-year-old woman found dead near Ross Falls in the South Hills

BUHL — Police on Thursday released the identity of the Buhl woman whose body was found Feb. 22 near Ross Falls in the South Hills in Cassia County.

Police Chief Jeremy Engbaum said Thursday that 89-year-old Alyce Marlene Armes was killed sometime between Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 in the 100 block of Paysee Street in Buhl.

The Buhl police are working with Cassia County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls City Police Department and the Twin Falls County Prosecutor’s office to solve the case, Engbaum said in a Facebook post.

Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart told the Times-News he took the body Monday morning, nearly a week after the body was found, to Boise for an autopsy.

Next of kin have been notified.

Engbaum is asking anyone who has information, cellphone videos, photos or potential dashcam footage about this incident that could aid detectives with the investigation to call the Buhl Police Department at 208-543-4200 or email buhlpublicrecords@cityofbuhl.us . Or contact Crime Stoppers at www.343cops.com or 208-343-COPS (2677).

