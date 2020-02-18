FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Buhl man has swapped his quarantined room on a Princess Cruise ship for a quarantined room at the Travis Air Force Base Inn.
Tim Pond, who left in January for a two-week cruise to Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam, has spent the past two weeks under quarantine in Tokyo Bay with 4,000 others on the Diamond Princess.
On Sunday, U.S. authorities evacuated 300 Americans from the cruise ship and sent them to the California airbase. The travelers will be quarantined for another two weeks, Pond said.
After the 9½-hour flight, passengers were assigned rooms at the airbase hotel. Pond’s room has a balcony where he can walk 20 steps in one direction, he said.
He joked with others Monday on Facebook about the possibility of him getting lost in his new hotel room compared with his tiny cabin on the cruise ship.
You have free articles remaining.
After several days, those quarantined might be allowed outside.
“The first 2 days we’re confined to quarters,” Pond said. “I think after that we’ll be allowed limited walks outdoors but it will still be 6 feet away from anyone else to avoid close contact.”
At least 355 passengers on the Diamond Princess have contracted the coronavirus and 14 of the evacuees airlifted to the U.S. have tested positive for the disease, according to reports.
Now that he is back in the U.S., Pond says he is getting more anxious about returning home. His parents are taking care of his dog, Skye, and his job at WinCo Foods is waiting for him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.