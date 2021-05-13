 Skip to main content
Buhl man killed in head-on collision
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

JEROME — A Buhl man died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Golf Course Road, Idaho State Police said.

Police said Maurilo B. Tobias, 24, died of his injuries at the scene of the crash at 650 Golf Course Road.

Tobias was driving east in a 2009 Pontiac G5 when he attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone, police said. He collided head-on with Kassandra J. Smith, 34, of Bliss, who was westbound in a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Smith was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Both drivers were wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, police said.

Both east- and west-bound lanes were blocked for about three hours.

